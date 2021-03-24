Assam Assembly election 2021, Jamunamukh profile: AIUDF fields new face Sirajuddin Ajmal

The sitting MLA, Rahim Ajmal, won the seat in the 2016 polls by garnering 65,599 votes or 42.57 percent of the vote share

The Jamunamukh Assembly constituency was won by the AIUDF's Rahim Ajmal in the 2016 election. However, the party has fielded a new face, Sirajuddin Ajmal, for the upcoming polls.

The constituency falls under the Nowgong Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Nagaon district.

The three-phased elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on 27 March, 1 April and 6 April. Votes will be counted on 2 May.

Voter turnout in previous elections

There are a total number of 1,82,822 registered voters in the Jamunamukh constituency, of which 97,876 are men and ­­85,008 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 84.31 percent. Meanwhile, in the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 78.43 percent.

Past election results and winners

The sitting MLA, Rahim Ajmal, won the seat in the 2016 polls by garnering 65,599 votes or 42.57 percent of the vote share. The runner-up was the IND’s Rejaul Karim Chowdhury, who won 52,195 votes or 33.87% percent of the vote share.

Mohammed Sirajuddin Ajmal won the constituency in the 2011 election, with 61,267 votes. Chowdhury, who had contested the 2011 as a Congress candidate, was the runner-up with 48,541 votes.

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to polls.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.