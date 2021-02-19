Assam Assembly election 2021, Jalukbari profile: BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma won mammoth victory over INC's Niren Deka in 2016

Jalukbari constituency is located in Assam's Kamrup district. It falls under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 181,941 registered voters

Jalukbari Assembly Election 2021: Jalukbari constituency is located in Assam's Kamrup district. It falls under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 181,941 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Jalukbari in the previous Assembly election was 84.92 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma, with 118,390 votes, won a mammoth victory over INC's Niren Deka who got 32,455 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, INC's Akon Bora, with 83,096 votes, easily defeated AGP's Atul Bora, who netted 74,849 votes.

The Jalukbari constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

