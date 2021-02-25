Assam Assembly election 2021, Jaleswar profile: AIUDF's Sadab Uddin Ahmed defeated Independent Aftab Uddin Mollah in 2016

The voter turnout in Jaleswar in the previous Assembly election was 93.58 percent

Jaleswar constituency is located in Assam's Goalpara district.

It falls under the Jaleswar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,37,108 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Jaleswar in the previous Assembly election was 93.58 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Sadab Uddin Ahmed, with 56,003 votes, won a comfortable victory over Independent candidate Aftab Uddin Mollah, who netted 49,403 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Moin Uddin Ahmed, with 52,643 votes, handily defeated Congress' Aftab Uddin Mollah, who netted 35,847 votes.

The Jaleswar constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).