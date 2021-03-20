Assam Assembly election 2021, Jagiroad profile: BJP's Pijush Hazarika currently represents constituency

Hazarika is the first BJP candidate who has won the seat since 1978. The seat is traditionally a stronghold of the AGP, which has held the seat four times

The Jagiroad Assembly constituency is held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pijush Hazarika, who won the 2016 election with almost one lakh votes.

Hazarika is the first BJP candidate who has won the seat since 1978. The seat is traditionally a stronghold of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which has held the seat four times.

The Jagiroad constituency, which is reserved for members of the Scheduled Castes (SC) community, is part of the Nowgong Lok Sabha segment.

Voter turnout in previous elections

The constituency has a total number of 2,01,643 registered voters, of which 1,02,885 are men and 98,758 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 election was 85.29 percent, while the polling percentage in the 2011 election was 79.14 percent.

Past election results and winners

Hazarika won the last election with 94,550, while Congress candidate Bibekananda Dalai won 66,224 votes. Hazarika's margin of victory was 28,326.

Dalai had won the seat in 2011 with a little more than the number of votes he won in 2016. With a tally of 67,659 votes, he had defeated the runner-up AGP candidate Bubul Das.

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to polls.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.