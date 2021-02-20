Assam Assembly election 2021, Howraghat profile: BJP's Joy Ram Engleng handily beat INC's Khorsing Enti in 2016

Howraghat constituency is located in Assam's Karbi Anglong district District. It is a seat reserved for a Scheduled Tribe. It falls under the Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency

Howraghat Assembly Election 2021: Howraghat constituency is located in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. It is a seat reserved for a Scheduled Tribe. It falls under the Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 117,288 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Howraghat in the previous Assembly election was 83.70 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP's Joy Ram Engleng, with 43,378 votes, comfortably beat INC's Khorsing Enti, who received 36,978 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, the INC's Khorsing Engti, with 64,059 votes, easily beat IND's Chomang Kro, who received 54,721 votes.

The Howraghat constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).