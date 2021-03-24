Assam Assembly election 2021, Hojai profile: BJP's Shiladitya Dev won constituency in 2016

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 86.06 percent. Meanwhile, in the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 77.97 percent

The Hojai Assembly constituency was won by the BJP’s Shiladitya Dev in the 2016 election.

The constituency falls under the Nowgong Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Nagaon district.

Voter turnout in previous elections

There are a total number of 2,25,461 registered voters in the Hojai constituency, of which 1,19,120 are men and ­­1,06,855 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 86.06 percent. Meanwhile, in the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 77.97 percent.

Past election results and winners

The sitting MLA, Shiladitya Dev, won the seat in the 2016 polls by garnering 1,05,615 votes or 54.40 percent of the vote share. The runner-up was the AIUDF’s Dhaniram Thousen, who won 49,756 votes or 25.63 percent of the vote share.

Congress candidate Ardhendu Kumar Dey won the constituency in the 2011 election. He received 70,649 votes against the AIUDF candidate Aditya Langthasa, who won 50,755 votes.

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to polls.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.