Assam Assembly election 2021, Hitendra Nath Goswami profile: Assembly Speaker and ex-AGP minister is a famed orator
A legislator with administrative experience, he is renowned for his oratory. He is the founder conveyor of the North East Region Students Union (NERSU)
Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami is one of the big names on the ballots in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections.
Goswami, a BJP bigwig, currently represents the Jorhat constituency which he won in 2016 against Congress' Rana Goswami.
Political career
Goswami was a minister in the Prafulla Kumar Mahanta-led Asom Gana Parishad government. He resigned from the AGP party membership in February 2013.
He joined the BJP in March 2014.
In 2017 he was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the House after the previous Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass resigning from the post after becoming the president of BJPs Assam unit
After his election, Goswami vowed said, "I will work independently for upholding democratic values. My aim will not be to adjourn the House during differences. I will use the elasticity and discretion power of the Chair in such moments."
A legislator with administrative experience, he is renowned for his oratory skills.
He is the founder and convenor of the North East Region Students Union (NERSU).
Personal history
Goswami was born on 1 January, 1959 to Srinath Deva and Rambha Goswami. He is the sixth of eight children.
His father was the Satradhikar of Madhu-Mishra Satra and a prominent citizen of Jorhat. He is married to Malabika Goswami with whom he has a daughter.
He worked as an advocate in the Gauhati High Court.
He has traveled to different parts of India, Canada, and Bangladesh.
His hobbies include traveling and reading books.
He enjoys watching cricket, football, and tennis.
With inputs from PTI
