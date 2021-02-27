Assam Assembly election 2021, Hajo profile: BJP's Suman Haripriya won 2016 polls against Congress' Dulu Ahmed
Hajo will go to the polls in the third phase of the Assam Assembly election along with 39 other Assembly seats on 6 April
Hajo Assembly Election 2021: Hajo constituency is located in Assam's Kamrup district.
It falls under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,54,525 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Hajo in the previous Assembly election was 87.47 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, BJP's Suman Haripriya, with 55,096 votes, won in a resounding fashion. Congress' Dulu Ahmed emerged as a runner-up receiving 46,188 votes in the election.
In the 2011 Assembly election, AITC's Dwipen Pathak, with 33,331 votes, easily beat Congress' Kirip Chaliha, who got 27,731 votes.
Election date and timing
The Hajo constituency will go to polls in the third phase of the Assam Assembly election along with 39 other Assembly seats on 6 April.
The Election Commission announced the poll dates for the Assembly election in Assam on Friday (26 February).
Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.
The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.
The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to poll, Arora announced on Friday.
The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.
