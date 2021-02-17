Politics

Assam Assembly election 2021, Hailakandi profile: AIUDF's Anwar Hussain Laskar won 2016 election by 2,608 votes

Hailakandi constituency is located in Assam's Hailakandi district. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,45,069 registered voters

FP Research February 17, 2021 20:24:08 IST pollpedia
Assam Assembly election 2021, Hailakandi profile: AIUDF's Anwar Hussain Laskar won 2016 election by 2,608 votes

Representational Image. Reuters

Hailakandi constituency is located in Assam's Hailakandi district.

It falls under the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 145,069 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Hailakandi in the previous Assembly election was 78.67 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Anwar Hussain Laskar won the Assembly seat in a tight finish, receiving 41,647 as compared to his rival Soumyajit Dutta Choudhury Aziz of the BJP, who won 39,039 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, the congress' Abdul Muhib Mazumder, with 33,348 votes, easily defeated the BJP's Subrata Kumar Nath, who got a mere 28,045 votes.

The Hailakandi constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Updated Date: February 17, 2021 20:24:08 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

AIUDF not communal, will take call on CM candidate after Assam polls, says state Congress chief
Politics

AIUDF not communal, will take call on CM candidate after Assam polls, says state Congress chief

Ripun Bora expressed confidence that Congress and its five allies will win over 101 of the 126 Assembly seats in the polls likely in March-April

Assam Assembly election 2021, Karimganj South profile: AIUDF's Aziz Ahmed Khan won narrow battle in 2016
Politics

Assam Assembly election 2021, Karimganj South profile: AIUDF's Aziz Ahmed Khan won narrow battle in 2016

Karimganj South Assembly constituency is located in Assam's Karimganj district. The voter turnout in Patharkandi in the previous Assembly election was 79.94 percent

Assam Assembly election 2021, Badarpur profile: Congress' Jamal Uddin Ahmed won close encounter in 2016
Politics

Assam Assembly election 2021, Badarpur profile: Congress' Jamal Uddin Ahmed won close encounter in 2016

Badarpur constituency is located in Assam's Karimganj district. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 139,063 registered voters