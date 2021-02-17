Assam Assembly election 2021, Hailakandi profile: AIUDF's Anwar Hussain Laskar won 2016 election by 2,608 votes
Hailakandi constituency is located in Assam's Hailakandi district.
Hailakandi constituency is located in Assam's Hailakandi district.
It falls under the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 145,069 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Hailakandi in the previous Assembly election was 78.67 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Anwar Hussain Laskar won the Assembly seat in a tight finish, receiving 41,647 as compared to his rival Soumyajit Dutta Choudhury Aziz of the BJP, who won 39,039 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, the congress' Abdul Muhib Mazumder, with 33,348 votes, easily defeated the BJP's Subrata Kumar Nath, who got a mere 28,045 votes.
The Hailakandi constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
