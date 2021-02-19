Assam Assembly election 2021, Haflong profile: BJP's Bir Bhadra Hagjer won seat reserved under ST category in 2016
The voter turnout in Haflong, which falls under the Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency, was 81.08 percent in 2016
Haflong constituency is located in Assam's Dima Hasao District. The constituency is reserved under the Scheduled Tribe category.
It falls under the Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,26,413 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Haflong in the previous Assembly election was 81.08 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP's Bir Bhadra Hagjer had won the seat receiving 52,037 votes. Hagjer had defeated Congress' Nirmal Langthasa, who had received 43,731 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, the Congress' Gobinda Ch. Langthasa had won the seat receiving 43,014 votes. Langthasa had defeated Independent candidate Chomang Kro, who had received 33,279 votes.
The Haflong constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Assam Assembly election 2021, Silchar profile: BJP's Dilip Kumar Paul had won landslide victory in 2016
The voter turnout in Silchar in the previous Assembly election was 74.97 percent
Assam Assembly election 2021, Hailakandi profile: AIUDF's Anwar Hussain Laskar won 2016 election by 2,608 votes
Hailakandi constituency is located in Assam's Hailakandi district. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,45,069 registered voters
Assam Assembly election 2021, Katlichera profile: AIUDF's Suzam Uddin Laskar had registered overwhelming win in 2016
Katlichera constituency is located in Assam's Hailakandi district. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 158,667 registered voters