Assam Assembly election 2021, Haflong profile: BJP's Bir Bhadra Hagjer won seat reserved under ST category in 2016

The voter turnout in Haflong, which falls under the Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency, was 81.08 percent in 2016

Haflong constituency is located in Assam's Dima Hasao District. The constituency is reserved under the Scheduled Tribe category.

It falls under the Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,26,413 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Haflong in the previous Assembly election was 81.08 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP's Bir Bhadra Hagjer had won the seat receiving 52,037 votes. Hagjer had defeated Congress' Nirmal Langthasa, who had received 43,731 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, the Congress' Gobinda Ch. Langthasa had won the seat receiving 43,014 votes. Langthasa had defeated Independent candidate Chomang Kro, who had received 33,279 votes.

The Haflong constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).