Assam Assembly election 2021, Gossaigaon profile: Bodoland People's Front Majendra Narzary won seat in 2016 polls
The voter turnout in Gossaigaon in the 2016 Assembly election was 85.82 percent
Gossaigaon constituency is located in Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region.
It falls under the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,66,084 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Gossaigaon in the previous Assembly election was 85.82 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, the BOPF's Majendra Narzary, with 45,244 votes, comprehensively defeated AIUDF's Ravi Sankar Kasireddy, who netted 39,4143 votes.
Narzary won the election in 2011 as well. He received 47,543 votes against AGP's Prasanta Kumar Barua, who netted 25,094 votes.
The Gossaigaon constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Assam Assembly election 2021, Hailakandi profile: AIUDF's Anwar Hussain Laskar won 2016 election by 2,608 votes
Hailakandi constituency is located in Assam's Hailakandi district. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,45,069 registered voters
Assam Assembly election 2021, Haflong profile: BJP's Bir Bhadra Hagjer won seat reserved under ST category in 2016
The voter turnout in Haflong, which falls under the Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency, was 81.08 percent in 2016
Assam Assembly election 2021, Bokajan profile: BJP's Numal Momin wrested seat from Congress in 2016
Bokajan constituency is located in Assam's Karbi Anglong district District and is reserved under the Scheduled Tribe category