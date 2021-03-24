Assam Assembly election 2021, Golaghat profile: Ajanta Neog won seat on Congress ticket in 2016

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) chief Atul Bora, who is currently the Assam agriculture minister, had won the Golaghat seat in the 1996 election

The Golaghat Assembly constituency has been represented by MLA Ajanta Neog for four terms since 2001. In 2016, she won the seat with 50 percent of the vote share.

Neog, who won the seat on a Congress ticket and was a close associate of former Assam chief minister and Congress leader Tarun Gogoi, was expelled from the party in December 2020 for "anti-party" activities.

Tarun Gogoi passed away in November 2020 due to post- COVID-19 complications.

The constituency is part of the Golaghat district and falls under the Kaliabor Lok Sabha segment.

Voter turnout in the previous elections

There are a total number of 1,75,488 registered voters in the constituency, of which 89,765 are men and 85,723 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 election was 83.94 percent, while in the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 75.57 percent.

Past election results and winners

Congress candidate Neog won the 2016 election with 73,862 votes or 50.17 of the vote share. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Bitupan Saikia was the runner-up with 68,649 votes or 46.63 percent of the vote share.

In 2011, Neog defeated the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP)'s Amiyo Kumar Borah by 46,171 votes. Neog had secured 79,648 votes, while Borah had won 33,477 votes.

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to polls.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.