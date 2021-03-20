Assam Assembly election 2021, Gohpur profile: Congress fights to regain control of seat from BJP

Borah won the last polls with 58.26% of the vote share. The runner-up was the Congress' Monika Bora, who won 56,489 votes

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Utpal Borah is the sitting legislator in the Gohpur Assembly constituency. He won the 2016 election with 85,424 votes.

The Gohpur constituency falls under the Tezpur Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Biswanath district.

In the 2016 polls, Borah had defeated Monika Bora, who is the wife of Ripun, the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

Voter turnout in past elections

This Assembly segment has a total number of 1,71,284 registered voters, of which 89,225 are men and 82,059 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 election was 85.61 percent, while the polling percentage in 2011 was 80.85 percent.

There were 224 polling booths and 223 booths for the 2016 and 2011 elections, respectively.

Past election results and winners

Borah won the last Assembly election with 58.26 percent of the vote share. The runner-up was the Congress' Monika Bora, who won 56,489 votes or 38.53 percent of the vote share.

The ranks were inverted after the 2011 election, when Monika Bora won the seat with 60,441 votes. Utpal Borah, who was a candidate of the IND for the 2011 polls, garnered 24,217 votes.

In 2016, Borah defeated the then-Congress MLA with a margin of 28,935 votes. In 2011, Monika Bora had won with a margin of 36,224 votes.

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to polls.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.