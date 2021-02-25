Assam Assembly election 2021, Goalpara West profile: INC's Abdul Rashid Mandar won in a landslide over AIUDF's Sheikh Shah Alam in 2016
In the 2016 Assembly election, the Goalpara West constituency had a total of 1,49,218 registered voters
Goalpara West constituency is located in Assam's Goalpara district.
It falls under the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Goalpara West in the previous Assembly election was 91.32 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, the Congress' Abdul Rashid Mandar, with 61,007 votes, overwhelmingly defeated AIUDF's Sheikh Shah Alam, who netted 36,668 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Sheikh Shah Alam, with 37,800 votes, handily defeated AGP's Purandar Rabha, who netted 26,862 votes.
The Goalpara West constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
