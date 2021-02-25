Assam Assembly election 2021, Goalpara East profile: Congress' Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam narrowly defeated BJP's Gauranga Prasad Das in 2016
Goalpara East constituency is located in Assam's Goalpara district. It falls under the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 189,329 registered voters
Goalpara East constituency is located in Assam's Goalpara district.
It falls under the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,89,329 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Goalpara East in the previous Assembly election was 90.43 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, Congress' Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam had won the seat by a narrow margin. Alam had received 57,374 votes against BJP's Gauranga Prasad Das, who netted 54,793 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Monowar Hussain, with 36,353 votes, handily defeated AGP's Jyotish Das, who netted 34,511 votes.
The Goalpara East constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
