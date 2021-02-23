Assam Assembly election 2021, Gauripur profile: AIUDF's Nijanur Rehman defeated Bodoland People's Front's Banendra Kumar Mushahary in 2016
The voter turnout in Gauripur constituency in the 2016 Assam Assembly election was 89.74 percent
Gauripur constituency is located in Assam's Dhubri district.
It falls under the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,79,188 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Gauripur in the previous Assembly election was 89.74 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Nijanur Rehman, with 73,412 votes, easily beat BOPF's Banendra Kumar Mushahary, who got 53,512 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, the Bodoland People's Front (BOPF) Banendra Kumar Mushahary, with 53,849 votes, overwhelmed the AUIDF's Nijanur Rahman, who got 37,190 votes.
The Gauripur constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
