Assam Assembly election 2021, Gauhati West profile: AGP's Narendra Narayan Kalita won mammoth victory in 2016

Gauhati West Assembly Election 2021: Gauhati West constituency is located in Assam's Kamrup district.

It falls under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,54,391 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Gauhati West in the previous Assembly election was 81.11 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, AGP's Narendra Narayan Kalita won a mammoth victory receiving 1,32,814 votes. The runner-up, Congress' Dr Jury Sharma Bordoloi got just 42,274 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, Congress' Hementa Talukdar, with 54,343 votes, easily defeated BJP's Manoj Ram Phookan, who got 43,017 votes.

Election date and timing

The Gauhati West will go to polls in the third phase of the Assam Assembly election along with 39 other Assembly seats on 6 April.

The Election Commission announced the poll dates for the Assembly election in Assam on Friday (26 February).

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to poll, Arora announced on Friday.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.