Assam Assembly election 2021, Gauhati East profile: BJP's Siddhartha Bhattacharya ran away with victory over INC's Bobbeeta Sharma

Gauhati East constituency is located in Assam's Kamrup district. It falls under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,16,521 registered voters

Gauhati East Assembly Election 2021: Gauhati East constituency is located in Assam's Kamrup district. It falls under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 2,16,521 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Gauhati East in the previous Assembly election was 75.09 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, BJP's Siddhartha Bhattacharya, with 1,27,602 votes, ran away with the victory. The runner-up, INC's Bobbeeta Sharma, got just 0,965 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, INC's Robin Bordoloi, with 47,727 votes, comfortably defeated BJP's Siddhartha Bhattacharya, who netted 43,730 votes.

The Gauhati East constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).-Assam Assembly election 2021, Abhayapuri South profile: AIUDF's Anita Kumar Malo narrowly defeated INC's Chandan Kumar Sarkar in 2016