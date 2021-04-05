Assam Assembly election 2021: Full list of 40 constituencies to vote on 6 April; Himanta Biswa Sarma in fray

An array of national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, campaigned for their respective alliance candidates

The third and final phase of the Assam Assembly election will be held on Tuesday, 6 April. The fate of 337 candidates, including state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will be decided by voters in 40 constituencies.

An array of national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, campaigned for their respective alliance candidates.

Follow full coverage of Assembly elections 2021 here

The seats, spread across 12 districts witnessed last-minute canvassing by candidates, including 25 women, before the end of campaigning. The constituencies that will vote on Tuesday also include those in the including three in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Constituency number Constituency name 1 Mankachar 2 Salmara South 3 Dhubri 4 Gauripur 5 Golakganj 6 Bilasipara West 7 Bilasipara East 8 Gossaigaon 9 Kokrajhar West 10 Kokrajhar East 11 Sidli 12 Bongaigaon 13 Bijni 14 Abhayapuri North 15 Abhayapuri South 16 Dudhnai 17 Goalpara East 18 Goalpara West 19 Jaleswar 20 Sorbhog 21 Bhabanipur 22 Patacharkuchi 23 Barpeta 24 Jania 25 Baghbar 26 Sarukhetri 27 Chenga 28 Boko 29 Chaygaon 30 Palasbari 31 Jalukbari 32 Dispur 33 Gauhati East 34 Gauhati West 35 Hajo 36 Tamulpur 37 Barkhetry 38 Dharmapur 39 Barama 40 Chapaguri

Modi, who campaigned for the BJP in all three phases, addressed two rallies at Kokrajhar and Tamulpur, both in BTR, and highlighted the signing of the Bodo Accord and development initiatives of the saffron party.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, another star campaigner for the BJP, addressed a series of election rallies in Lower Assam constituencies.

Meanwhile, Gandhi visited the Kamkhaya Temple and addressed rallies at Chaygaon and Barkhetri seats, while his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also scheduled to campaign in three constituencies in Lower Assam but had to cancel the plan after coming in contact with a COVID-19 infected person.

'Mahajoth' or 'Grand Alliance' comprises Congress, AIUDF, Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF), CPM, CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM).

Apart from Sarma, other important candidates in the fray are Chandra Mohan Patowary (Dharampur), Siddhartha Bhattacharya (Gauhati East), Asom Gana Parishad's Phanibhushan Choudhury (Bongaigaon), BJP state chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass (Patacharkuchi), Pramila Rani Brahma (Kokrajhar-East) and Kokrajhar MP Naba Sarania (Barama).

The fate of 20 sitting MLAs, including eight from the Congress, five from the BJP, three each from the AIUDF and BPF and one from AGP, will be decided in the final phase.

Singer Kalpana Patowary is contesting on an AGP ticket from Sarukhetri, while journalists Manjit Mahanta and Hridyananda Gogoi are locked in a battle in Dispur on Congress and NCP tickets respectively.

The ruling BJP is contesting 20 constituencies while its allies AGP in 12 and UPPL in eight.

The Congress is contesting 23 seats while its partners AIUDF in 12, BPF in eight and CPM in one. A friendly contest will be witnessed between the AIUDF and Congress in four seats.

Newly floated Assam Jatiya Parishad is contesting 21 seats.

A total of 79,19,641 electors, including 40,11,539 men, 39,07,963 women and 139 transgender persons are eligible to exercise their franchise.