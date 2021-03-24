Assam Assembly Election 2021: Eyeing agripreneurship to secure future, youths seek govt backing for budding sector

Assam is divided into three important physical regions based on its agro-climatic zones, they are the Brahmaputra Valley, Barak Valley and the Hilly areas. It produces both food and cash crops

Editor's Note: Ahead of the Assam Assembly polls, political parties are attempting to attract young voters by promising to generate employment. This, as more and more youths, with the job market in a state of constant flux in these uncertain times, and in search of a more sustainable lifestyle are turning to self-employment, particularly agripreneurship. In this series, we speak to some successful agripreneurs and some aspiring ones, about what the next state government can do to help them sow the seeds of success.

Goutam Hazarika of Doisingia was working as a storekeeper in Maharashtra. One day, he decided to quit his job and return to his state to open a poultry farm.

Today, he runs a successful business and has also expanded his venture to livestock rearing.

In another instance, two highly educated brothers of Gohpur have brought about a pisciculture revolution with their venture ‘Mahabahu Fisheries’. By choosing agricultural entrepreneurship as their career path, Neelam Dutta with his farmhouse ‘Pabhoi Greens’ and Debabrat Rabha of Goalpara with his successful banana cultivation have become role models for the state’s youths.

At a time when job loss, unemployment and underemployment chart new heights everyday, employment generation is on every political party's manifesto to attract young voters. In September, the BJP-led Assam government re-launched a self employment scheme worth Rs 1,000 crore.

While Congress in Assam has promised to set up a ministry for job creation if voted to power, Assam Jatiya Parishad has promised to open atleast one lakh job oppurtunities annually for youths. As per reports released by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), India’s unemployment rate increased to 6.9 percent in February from 6.53 percent in January. In Assam, the unemployment rate stands at 1.6 percent, in February 2021.

With the job market in constant flux, many gripped by feelings of job insecurity, are turning to agripreneurship to secure financial independence. Aliva Dutta, a student of Assam Agriculture University (AAU) aspires to get into the mushroom business.

“I just grew some mushroom at home and sold a few kilos at nearby shops. However, I would like to take this up seriously in the future by being an agriprenur. I believe by this I can be self-dependent while also doing better for farmers and consumers by providing healthy, fresh farm food,” she says.

Samir Bordoloi, an agripreneur from Assam envisions sowing the seed of agripreneurship in the minds of young people.

With his mantra of ‘local people, local food, and local economy’, he dreams about young people leading the North East and becoming custodians of the resources by sustainably using them for self-development and development of the people.

Samir, who has received accolades such as Krishak Ratna (2018) and Innovative Farmer Award (2019), feels that entrepreneurship in this region has to be different then that of the rest of the country.

He says, “We can’t have dynamic, businessman type of entrepreneurs. In this region, we need more social entrepreneurs who understand the grassroots.” He adds that a social entrepreneur has to be empathetic, realise the needs of the people, and then figure out on how they can be brought together to make a business.

Stressing on the importance of financial literacy, Samir said, “Most of us are not born businessmen. So, when we talk of entrepreneurship, financial literacy is very important.”

Assam is divided into three important physical regions based on its agro-climatic zones: Brahmaputra Valley, Barak Valley and the Hilly areas.

It produces both food and cash crops, of which rice, maize, pulses, wheat are the principal food crops and tea, jute, oilseeds, sugarcane are the principal cash crops.

Talking about the need of government to make and promote policies based on local strengths, Samir says “Our topography is very different. What a person grows in Jorhat will be different from what a person grows in Karbianglong. Need-based policies must be formulated. The government must conduct research on the local food, develop local food crops, and focus on water.”

Assam is primarily an agriculture-based state. Due to the presence of Brahmaputra and Barak rivers, the agriculture sector has immense potential. Even though 85 percent of the state’s population resides in rural areas and 70 percent of the work force is engaged in agriculture, the sector’s contribution to the state’s domestic product stands at just 17 percent.

Reflecting on what might help promote agripreneurship in the state, Manash Borah, Agricultural Development Officer of Dhemaji district, says:“Aspiring agripreneurs should focus on cultivation of cash crops and attempt to export the ethnic crops of the region. Development of processing industries and farming should be done as per the demand of the market.”

However, land is an important issue for many aspiring entrepreneurs. Sunu, a resident in tea garden area of Golaghat, says: "Our families have been here for the past two hundred years, but even today we have no land rights. We have been demanding those rights for a long time. So, until proper land reform is carried out, a large number of youths who want to get into farming can't. And with agripreneurship being promoted, it is important that enough land be available for the same."

The BJP earlier, with just a month before Assembly elections, decided to focus on providing land rights. But many young aspiring entrepreneurs say the policies don't seem inclusive.

Nabanita Das, a progressive farmer from Jorhat, is popularly known as ‘Pothar Konya’. She grows vegetables, flowers, black rice and is also rears livestock. Asked about her expectations from te next government, she says that while she has no specific demands, she does feels the absence of a market in which to sell her goods.

She also expresses concern over how during certain seasons, marginalised farmers do not get the right price for their crops. “The agricultural market in Assam is underdeveloped. Right after harvest, the farmers are bound to sell the crops to the nearest buyer at whatever price is available.”

Recounting the losses faced during COVID-19 lockdown, she say it was hard for her to sell her vegetables and even harder to procure feed for her livestock.

In order to promote women to monetise their skills, she feels the need for the establishment of a ‘Mohila bozaar’ (women’s market). “In our society, people frown on us [women] for doing unconventional jobs. It’s harder for us [than men] to sell our crops and goods. So, it would be encouraging if a ‘Mohila bozaar’ is established in an accessible region.”

The passing of contentious agri laws by the Central government led to several protests by the farmers across the country. In this regard, even though Assam has seen only sporadic protest against the farm laws, farmer organisations of the state like Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) are strongly against the laws and have staged demonstrations against the government.

On several instances, representatives from these organisations have stated that farmers of Assam are against the laws. However, ahead of Assam Assembly elections Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who is also the central minister in-charge of Assam elections for the BJP, feels that the protests won’t have any impact on the poll-bound states.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic teaching new lessons to humanity at every new stage, another vital lesson has been on the importance of eating good food which not only provides energy to sustain life, but also contributes to immunity and overall wellness of the body.

As per the market research report entitled Global Health and Wellness Market 2020-2024, released by Technavio, the health and wellness food market is poised to grow by $1,299.84 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of over six percent during the forecast period.

“The pandemic might be a boon in disguise to the aspiring agripreneurs of Assam, since the local foods have become wellness food products and are neutraceutical in nature. For this to happen, it is important for the farmers to realise the value of their local and ethnic resources, else they might be taken away by corporates at throwaway prices,” says Samir.