Assam Assembly election 2021, Duliajan profile: Chief of newly-formed Assam Jatiya Parishad party to fight BJP
The Assam Jatiya Parishad has forged an alliance with the Raijor Dal party of jailed anti-citizenship law activist Akhil Gogoi
The Duliajan Assembly constituency was won by the BJP’s Terash Gowalla in the 2016 election. The constituency falls under the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Dibrugarh district.
The chief of the newly-formed Assam Jatiya Parishad, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, is set to contest the 2021 polls from this constituency. The Assam Jatiya Parishad has forged an alliance with Raijor Dal, the party of jailed anti-citizenship law activist Akhil Gogoi, "intending to oust the BJP-led ruling coalition from power", PTI reported.
The three-phased elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on 27 March, 1 April and 6 April. Votes will be counted on 2 May.
Voter turnout in previous elections
There are a total number of 1,38,589 registered voters in the Duliajan constituency, of which 70,906 are men and 67,683 are women.
The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 82.51 percent. Meanwhile, in the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 68.51 percent.
Past election results and winners
The sitting MLA, Terash Gowalla, won the seat in the 2016 polls by garnering 58,450 votes or 51.13 percent of the vote share. The runner-up was the Congress' Dhruba Jyoti Gogoi, who won 41,364 votes or 36.18 percent of the vote share.
Congress candidate Amiya Gogoi had won the constituency in the 2011 election. She received 39,511 votes against the BJP candidate Rameswar Teli, who won 36,175 votes.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
