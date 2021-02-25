Assam Assembly election 2021, Dudhnai profile: BJP's Dipak Kumar Rabha handily beat Congress' Sibcharan Basumatary in 2016
Dudhnai constituency is located in Assam's Goalpara district. It is a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribe. It falls under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency
Dudhnai constituency is located in Assam's Goalpara district. It is a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribe.
It falls under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,82,432 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Dudhnai in the previous Assembly election was 87.73 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP's Dipak Kumar Rabha had won the seat. He received 79,983 votes against Congress' Sibcharan Basumatary, who netted 51,316 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, the Basumatary contesting on a Congress ticket had won the seat receiving 46,890 votes against AGP's Diganta Kumar Rava, who netted 40,873 votes.
The Dudhnai constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).-Assam Assembly election 2021, Abhayapuri South profile: AIUDF's Anita Kumar Malo narrowly defeated INC's Chandan Kumar Sarkar in 2016
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Assam Assembly election 2021, Chaygaon profile: INC's Rekibuddin Ahmed easily bested AGP's Dr Kamala Kanta Kalita in 2016
Chaygaon constituency is located in Assam's Kamrup district. It falls under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 160,287 registered voters
Assam Assembly election 2021, Kokrajhar East profile: BOPF's Pramila Rani Brahma won ST constituency in 2016
The voter turnout in Kokrajhar East in the 2016 Assembly election was 88.55 percent
Assam Assembly election 2021, Howraghat profile: BJP's Joy Ram Engleng handily beat INC's Khorsing Enti in 2016
Howraghat constituency is located in Assam's Karbi Anglong district District. It is a seat reserved for a Scheduled Tribe. It falls under the Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency