Assam Assembly election 2021, Dudhnai profile: BJP's Dipak Kumar Rabha handily beat Congress' Sibcharan Basumatary in 2016

Dudhnai constituency is located in Assam's Goalpara district. It is a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribe. It falls under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,82,432 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Dudhnai in the previous Assembly election was 87.73 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP's Dipak Kumar Rabha had won the seat. He received 79,983 votes against Congress' Sibcharan Basumatary, who netted 51,316 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, the Basumatary contesting on a Congress ticket had won the seat receiving 46,890 votes against AGP's Diganta Kumar Rava, who netted 40,873 votes.

The Dudhnai constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

