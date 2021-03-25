Assam Assembly election 2021, Doom Dooma profile: Congress MLA Durga Bhumij seeks to retain prized seat

With the exception of the 2011 election, the Doom Dooma electorate has voted for the Congress in every election since 1951

The Congress candidate Durga Bhumij won the Doom Dooma Assembly constituency in the 2016 election with over 45 percent of the vote share.

The Congress has named the sitting MLA Bhumij as its candidate for the 2021 election.

Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Congress turncoat Rupesh Gowala from the constituency in a bid to break the Congress' hold on the "prized" seat, The Sentinel reported.

The constituency falls under the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Tinsukia district.

Voter turnout in previous elections

There are a total number of 1,23,811 registered voters in the Doom Dooma constituency, of which 63,163 are men and 60,648 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 83.56 percent. Meanwhile, in the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 71.21 percent.

Past election results and winners

The sitting MLA, Durga Bhumij, won the seat in the 2016 polls by garnering 46,938 votes or 45.40 percent of the vote share. The runner-up was the BJP's Dilip Moran, who won 46,156 votes or 44.64 percent of the vote share.

In the 2011 Assembly election, the constituency was won by Moran, who had secured 31,709 votes. The runner-up in the 2011 polls was the Congress' Rupesh Gowala, who won 27,053 votes.

The margin of Moran's victory was a mere 4,656 votes. However, the margin of Bhumij's victory over Moran in 2016 polls was even slimmer: 782.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Polling dates:

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to poll.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.