Assam Assembly election 2021, Dispur profile: BJP's Atul Bora romped to victory over INC's Akor Bora in 2016
Dispur constituency is located in Assam's Kamrup district. It falls under the Dispur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 3,57,638 registered voters
Dispur Assembly Election 2021: Dispur constituency is located in Assam's Kamrup district. It falls under the Dispur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 3,57,638 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Dispur in the previous Assembly election was 77.98 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, BJP's Atul Bora, with 198,378 votes, romped to victory over INC's Akor Bora who got 68,181 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, INC's Akon Bora, with 83,096 votes, easily defeated AGP's Atul Bora, who netted 74,849 votes.
The Dispur constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).-Assam Assembly election 2021, Abhayapuri South profile: AIUDF's Anita Kumar Malo narrowly defeated INC's Chandan Kumar Sarkar in 2016
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan set to join BJP in Kerala: A look at prominent bureaucrats who took the political plunge
An analysis of the trend noted that the "most prominent reason seems to be that after working under politicians for many years, civil servants aspire to wield power rather than just take orders"
Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Neyyattinkara profile: CPM's KA Ansalan had wrested seat from Congress' R Selvaraja in 2016 polls
The seat is currently represented by KA Ansalan of the CP(M), a first time MLA, who defeated R Selvaraja, a two-time MLA in 2016 Assembly Election with 9,543 votes
Assam Assembly election 2021, Ratabari profile: BJP's Kripanath Mallah won seat reserved under SC category in 2016
Ratabari Assembly constituency is located in Assam's Karimganj district. It falls under the Karimganj (SC) Lok Sabha constituency