Assam Assembly election 2021, Diphu profile: BJP's Sum Ronghang easily defeated INC's Bidya Sing Engleng in 2016

Diphu Assembly Election 2021: Diphu constituency is located in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. It is a seat reserved for a Scheduled Tribe. It falls under the Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 172,099 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Diphu in the previous Assembly election was 80.34 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP's Sum Ronghang, with 64,421 votes, handily beat INC's Bidya Sing Engleng, who got 36,052 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, the INC's Bidya Sing Engleng, with 54,022 votes, easily beat IND's George Millick, who received 41,551 votes.
The Diphu constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
