Assam Assembly election 2021, Dibrugarh profile: BJP MLA Prasanta Phukan seeks third straight term

The BJP's Prasanta Phukan is the sitting MLA of the Dibrugarh Assembly constituency. Phukan won a whopping 61.02 percent of the vote share in the 2016 polls. Phukan has also been fielded as the saffron party's candidate for the upcoming three-phase election.

Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded Rajkumar Nilanetra Neog to fight Phukan for the seat.

The constituency falls under the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Dibrugarh district.

The three-phased elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on 27 March, 1 April and 6 April. Votes will be counted on 2 May.

Voter turnout in previous elections

There are a total number of 1,29,214 registered voters in the Dibrugarh constituency, of which 65,430 are men and 63,784 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 81.18 percent. Meanwhile, in the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 67.53 percent.

Past election results and winners

The sitting MLA, Prasanta Phukan, won the seat in the 2016 polls by garnering 63,985 votes. The runner-up was the Congress' Chandra Kanta Barua, who won 36,611 votes or 34.91 percent of the vote share.

Phukan also held the seat in 2011, when he won 46,506 votes against the runner-up, Congress' Kalyan Kumar Gogoi. Gogoi won 26,897 votes.

The Dibrugarh constituency will to go to polls as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).