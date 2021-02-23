Assam Assembly election 2021, Dhubri profile: AIUDF's Najrul Hoque won seat with over 24,000 votes in 2016

The voter turnout in Dhubri in the 2016 Assam Assembly election was 88.07 percent

Dhubri constituency is located in Assam's Dhubri district.

It falls under the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,72,622 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Dhubri in the previous Assembly election was 88.07 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Najrul Hoque, with 60,928 votes, overwhelmed Independent candidate Nazibul Umar, who got 36,847 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Jahan Uddin, with 53,937 votes, easily won against Umar, who got 46,455 votes. Umar had contested the election in 2011 as a Congress candidate.

The Dhubri constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).