Assam Assembly election 2021, Dholai profile: BJP's Parimal Suklabaidya brushed off 2016 challenge from Congress' Girindra Mallik
Suklabaidya had netted 68,694 votes as compared to Mallik who had received 41,857 votes in the 2016 Assembly election
Dholai constituency is located in Assam's Cachar district.
It falls under the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 160,525 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Dholai in the previous Assembly election was 79.93 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP's Parimal Suklabaidya brushed off the challenge from the INC's Girindra Mallik.
Suklabaidya netted 68,694 votes compared to Mallik's 41,857 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, the INC's Girindra Mallik easily defeated BJP's Parimal Suklabaidya.
Mallik got 52,734 votes compared to Suklabaidya, who netted just 38,364 votes.
The Dholai constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
