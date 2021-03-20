Assam Assembly election 2021, Dhing profile: AIUDF's Aminul Islam currently represents constituency

The voter turnout in the 2016 election was 92.08%, which is one of the highest polling percentages in the state. Meanwhile, in 2011, the voter turnout was 83.87%

The Dhing Assembly constituency was won by the AIUDF's Aminul Islam in the 2016 election.

The constituency falls under the Kaliabor Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Nagaon district.

The three-phased elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on 27 March, 1 April and 6 April. Votes will be counted on 2 May.

Voter turnout in previous elections

There are a total number of 1,88,167 registered voters in the Dhing constituency, of which 99,026 are men and 89,141 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 92.08 percent, which is one of the highest polling percentages in the state. Meanwhile, in the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 83.87 percent.

Past election results and winners

The sitting MLA, Aminul Islam, won the seat in the 2016 polls by garnering 82,786 votes or 47.78 percent of the vote share. The runner-up was the Congress' Anwar Hussain, who won 58,233 votes or 33.61 percent of the vote share.

Aminul Islam also won the constituency in the 2011 election. He received 72,457 votes against the Congress candidate Idris Ali, who won 53,285 votes.

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to polls.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.