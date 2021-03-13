Assam Assembly election 2021, Dhekiajuli profile: BJP's Ashok Singhal won seat with 49.57 vote share in 2016

The Dhekiajuli Assembly constituency is part of the Tezpur Lok Sabha segment and is in the Biswanath district of Assam

The seat is currently held by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Voter turnout in past elections

The Dhekiajuli Assembly constituency has a total number of 1,75,210 registered voters. Of these, 92,144 are men and 83,757 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 election was 81.92 percent, whereas in the 2011 election the voter turnout was 71.84 percent.

Past election results and winners

The BJP candidate Ashok Singhal won the seat with 71,425 votes or 49.57 percent of the vote share. The runner-up was Congress candidate Habul Chakraborty, who won 36,430 votes or 25.28 percent of the vote share.

In 2011, the seat was won by Chakraborty, who won 45,799 votes. The runner-up in the 2011 polls was Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee of the Asom Gana Parisad (AGP).

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to polls.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.