Assam Assembly election 2021, Dalgaon profile: Congress' Ilias Ali won constituency in 2016
The Dalgaon Assembly constituency is included under the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency and is part of the Mangaldoi district
The total number of registered voters in the constituency is 1,97,112. The sitting MLA is Congress leader Ilias Ali.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in the 2016 election was 91.42 percent. In the 2011 election, the turnout was 84.87 percent.
Of the total number of voters, 1,01,506 are men and 95,606 are women.
Past election results and winners
The Congress MLA had won the 2016 election with 76,607 votes and had secured a vote share of 42.48 percent. The runner-up was AIUDF's Mazibur Rahman with 74,287 votes and a vote share of 41.20 percent. The margin of victory was a mere 2,320 votes.
In 2011 too, Ali had won 62,280 votes over Rahman's 58,616. The margin of victory in the 2011 Assembly election was a tad wider, and stood at 3,664 votes.
The Dalgaon constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
