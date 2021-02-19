Assam Assembly election 2021, Chaygaon profile: INC's Rekibuddin Ahmed easily bested AGP's Dr Kamala Kanta Kalita in 2016

Chaygaon constituency is located in Assam's Kamrup district. It falls under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 160,287 registered voters

Chaygaon Assembly Election 2021: Chaygaon constituency is located in Assam's Kamrup district. It falls under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 160,287 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Chaygaon in the previous Assembly election was 90.72 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the INC's Rekibuddin Ahmed, with 72,211 votes, easily bested AGP's Dr Kamala Kanta Kalita, who received only 64,390 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, the INC's Rekibuddin Ahmed, with 64,307 votes, handily defeated AGP's Dr Kamala Kanta Kalita, who received only 48,714 votes.

The Chaygaon constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).-Assam Assembly election 2021, Abhayapuri South profile: AIUDF's Anita Kumar Malo narrowly defeated INC's Chandan Kumar Sarkar in 2016