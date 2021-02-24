Assam Assembly election 2021, Bongaigaon profile: AGP's Phani Bhusan Choudhury brushed off 2016 challenge from Congress' Shankar Prasad Ray
Bongaigaon constituency is located in Assam's Bongaigaon district. It falls under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,59,836 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Bongaigaon in the previous Assembly election was 86.31 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, the AGP's Phani Bhusan Choudhury, with 77,292 votes, beat INC's Shankar Prasad Ray, who netted 45,972 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, Choudhury, with 45,871 votes, handily defeated INC's Prabhat Baisnab, who netted 33,474 votes.
The Bongaigaon constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
