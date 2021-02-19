Assam Assembly election 2021, Boko profile: INC's Nandita Das easily bested AGP's Jyoti Prasad Das in 2016

Boko constituency is located in Assam's Kamrup district. It is a seat reserved for a Scheduled Caste. It falls under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency

Boko Assembly Election 2021: Boko constituency is located in Assam's Kamrup district. It is a seat reserved for a Scheduled Caste. It falls under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 198,190 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Boko in the previous Assembly election was 89.05 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the INC's Nandita Das, with 69,986 votes, swept aside AGP's Jyoti Prasad Das, who received only 52,392 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Gopi Nath Das, with 54,388 votes, easily beat INC's Jayanta Das, who netted a mere 43,697 votes.

The Boko constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).-Assam Assembly election 2021, Abhayapuri South profile: AIUDF's Anita Kumar Malo narrowly defeated INC's Chandan Kumar Sarkar in 2016