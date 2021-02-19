Assam Assembly election 2021, Boko profile: INC's Nandita Das easily bested AGP's Jyoti Prasad Das in 2016
Boko constituency is located in Assam's Kamrup district. It is a seat reserved for a Scheduled Caste. It falls under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 198,190 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Boko in the previous Assembly election was 89.05 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, the INC's Nandita Das, with 69,986 votes, swept aside AGP's Jyoti Prasad Das, who received only 52,392 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Gopi Nath Das, with 54,388 votes, easily beat INC's Jayanta Das, who netted a mere 43,697 votes.
The Boko constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
