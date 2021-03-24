Assam Assembly election 2021, Bokakhat profile: AGP chief Atul Bora currently represents constituency

The Bokakhat Assembly constituency is currently held by the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which is one of the partners in the coalition government ruling Assam

The Bokakhat Assembly constituency is currently held by the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which is one of the partners in the coalition government ruling Assam. The BJP is the other major coalition partner in the state.

The sitting MLA is Atul Bora, who is the Assam agriculture minister and is the president of the AGP party.

The constituency has traditionally been a stronghold of the Congress. Bora was the first non-Congress candidate to win the seat in 2016.

The constituency falls under the Kaliabor Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Golaghat district in Assam.

Voter turnout in the previous elections

There are a total number of 1,23,219 registered voters in the constituency, of which 63,310 are men and 59,909 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 election was 85.81 percent in the Bokakhat constituency, while in the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 78.04 percent.

Past election results and winners

Asom Gana Parishad MLA Atul Bora won the seat with 62,962 votes or 59.71 percent of the vote share in 2016. The runner-up was Congress candidate Arun Phukan, who won 22,769 votes or 21.59 percent of the vote share.

Phukan had won the seat in the 2011 election with 32,020 votes. The runner-up in that year was IND candidate Jiten Gogoi, who won 30,291 votes. The margin of Phukan's victory in 2011 was 1,729 votes.

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to polls.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.