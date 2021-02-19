Assam Assembly election 2021, Bokajan profile: BJP's Numal Momin wrested seat from Congress in 2016
Bokajan constituency is located in Assam's Karbi Anglong district District. The constituency is reserved under the Scheduled Tribe category.
It falls under the Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,29,723 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Bokajan in the previous Assembly election was 82.60 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP's Numal Momin had won the sear receiving 40,170 votes. He had defeated then-incumbent MLA Congress' Klengdoon Engti, who had received 35,426 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, the Engti, contesting on a Congress ticket had won the constituency comfortably. He had received 53,332 votes as compared to Independent candidate Jagat Sing Engti, who had received 36,524 votes.
The Bokajan constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
