Assam Assembly election 2021, Bilasipara West profile: AIUDF's Hafiz Bashir Ahmed defeated Congress' Ali Akbar Miah in 2016

Bilasipara West constituency is located in Assam's Dhubri district. It falls under the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 147,741 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Bilasipara West in the previous Assembly election was 93.08 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Hafiz Bashir Ahmed, with 44,407 votes, comprehensively defeated Congress' Ali Akbar Miah, who netted 33,205 votes.

Ahmed had won the 2011 Assembly election as well defeating Miah by a margin of 3,784 votes.

The Bilasipara West constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).