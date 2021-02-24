Assam Assembly election 2021, Bilasipara East profile: BJP's Ashok Kumar Singhi won constituency in 2016 polls
Bilasipara East constituency is located in Assam's Dhubri district.
It falls under the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,85,838 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Bilasipara East in the previous Assembly election was 90.26 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP's Ashok Kumar Singhi, with 59,206 votes, comprehensively defeated INC's Amrit Badsha, who netted 54,110 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Gul Akhtara Begum, with 49,519 votes, easily beat AGP's Prasanta Kumar Barua, who netted 25,094 votes.
The Bilasipara East constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
