Assam Assembly election 2021, Bijni profile: BOPF's Kamal Shing Narzary won in close contest against BGANP's Ajay Kumar Ray in 2016
Bijni constituency is located in Assam's Chirang district. It falls under the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 134,595 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Bijni in the previous Assembly election was 88.68 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, the Bodoland People's Front's (BOPF) Kamal Shing Narzary, with 29,240 votes, won in a close contest against BGANP's Ajay Kumar Ray, who netted 27,562 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, Narzary, with 39,861 votes, handily defeated Congress' Khalilur Rahman, who netted 26,536 votes.
The Bijni constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
