Assam Assembly election 2021, Bihpuria profile: BJP's Debananda Hazarika won seat in 2016

The Bihpuria Assembly constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2016 election.

The constituency falls under the Tezpur Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Lakhimpur district.

The Bihpuria constituency will go to the polls on 27 March as part of the first phase of the 2021 Assam Assembly election. Counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

Voter turnout in the previous elections

There are a total number of 1,31,665 registered voters, of which 68,270 are men and 63,395 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 election in the Bihpuria constituency was 83.31 percent. Meanwhile, the polling percentage in the 2011 election was 76.78 percent.

Past election results and winners

BJP's Debananda Hazarika is currently the sitting MLA. He secured 66,563 votes or 60.68 percent of the votes polled in the 2016 Assembly election. The runner-up was the Congress' Bhupen Kumar Borah, who secured 40,376 votes or 36.81 percent.

Borah was the sitting MLA at the time of the 2016 election. He had won the 2011 election with 45,920 votes and had defeated the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP)'s Kesharam Bora by 12,156 votes.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).