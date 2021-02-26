Assam Assembly election 2021, Bhabanipur profile: AIUDF's Abul Kalam Azad comfortably defeated IND's Phanidhar Talukdar in 2016

Bhabanipur constituency is located in Assam's Barpeta district. It falls under the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 127,763 registered voters

Bhabanipur Assembly Election 2021: Bhabanipur constituency is located in Assam's Barpeta district. It falls under the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 127,763 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Bhabanipur in the previous Assembly election was 86.32 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Abul Kalam Azad, with 28,383 votes, comfortably defeated IND's Phanidhar Talukdar, who netted 25,944 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Abul Kalam Azad, with 24,756 votes, easily defeated IND's Phanidhar Talukdar, who netted 19,714 votes.

The Bhabanipur constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).-Assam Assembly election 2021, Abhayapuri South profile: AIUDF's Anita Kumar Malo narrowly defeated INC's Chandan Kumar Sarkar in 2016