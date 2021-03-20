Assam Assembly election 2021, Batadroba profile: BJP's Angoorlata Deka currently represents seat

In the 2011 election, Congress' Gautam Bora had defeated AIUDF's Matiur Rahman by just 131 votes. Bora had won 40,950 votes and Rahman had won 40,819 votes

The sitting MLA in the Batadroba Assembly constituency is the BJP's Angoorlata Deka, who won the 2016 election with 46,343 votes.

In 2016, Deka defeated the then-sitting Congress MLA Gautam Bora. Bora has held the seat four times (1991, 2001, 2006, 2011) since 1978. However, this time the Congress has fielded Sibamoni Bora from the seat.

The constituency falls under the Kaliabor Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Nagaon district.

The three-phased elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on 27 March, 1 April and 6 April. Votes will be counted on 2 May.

Voter turnout in the previous elections

There are a total of 1,40,284 registered voters in the constituency, of which 73,250 are men and 67,034 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 election was 87.84 percent, while in the 2011 polls it was 78.42 percent.

Past election results and winners

BJP MLA Deka won the seat with 37.61 percent of the vote share in 2016. The runner-up, Gautam Bora, won 40,458 votes or 32.83 percent of the vote share. The margin of victory was 5,885 votes.

In the 2011 election, Bora had defeated AIUDF's Matiur Rahman by just 131 votes. Bora had won 40,950 votes and Rahman had won 40,819 votes.

The Batadroba constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to polls.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.