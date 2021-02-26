Assam Assembly election 2021, Barpeta profile: AGP's Gunindra Nath Das defeated INC's A Rahim Ahmed in 2016
Barpeta constituency is located in Assam's Barpeta district. It falls under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 181,385 registered voters
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Barpeta in the previous Assembly election was 89.95 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, the AGP's Gunindra Nath Das, with 63,563 votes, easily beat INC's A Rahim Ahmed, who got just 44,606 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Abdur Rahim Khan, with 56,915 votes, easily beat AGP's Gunindra Nath Das, who netted 26,248 votes.
The Barpeta constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
