Assam Assembly election 2021, Barkhola profile: BJP's Kishor Nath won seat in 2016 by a margin of just 42 votes

Barkhola constituency is located in Assam's Cachar district.

It falls under the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,30,082 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Barkhola in the previous Assembly election was 80.36 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP's Kishor Nath had pulled off a nail-biter over Independent candidate Misbahul Islam Laskar. Nath, who had received 36,482 votes, won the election by a margin of just 42 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, Congress' Rumi Nath, who netted 44,824 votes, had won the seat comfortably. He had defeated Laskar, who as an Independent candidate had received 34,189 votes in the election.

The Barkhola constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).