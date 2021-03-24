Assam Assembly election 2021, Barhampur profile: BJP fields candidate Jitu Goswami in ally AGP's stronghold
The constituency falls under the Nowgong Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Nagaon district.
The Barhampur Assembly constituency is held by BJP ally, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). AGP MLA and former Assam chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta won 65,768 votes in the 2016 election.
The three-phased elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on 27 March, 1 April and 6 April. Votes will be counted on 2 May.
Voter turnout in previous elections
There are a total of 1,62,019 registered voters in the constituency, of which 83,020 are men and 78,999 are women.
The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 83.82 percent, while in the 2011 polls the polling percentage was 72.24 percent, according to the official website.
Past election results and winners
Asom Gana Parishad MLA Prafulla Kumar Mahanta won the seat with 48.43 percent of the vote share. The runner-up was the Congress candidate Suresh Borah, who won 60,599 votes of 44.63 percent of the vote share.
Mahanta had also won the seat in the 2011 election as the AGP candidate. He had won 55,889 votes over the runner-up, Congress' Borah. Borah had garnered 39,933 votes.
The Barhampur constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
