Assam Assembly election 2021, Barchalla profile: BJP's Ganesh Kumar Limbu won constituency in 2016

The Barchalla Assembly constituency is part of the Biswanath district and falls under the Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency.

The seat is currently being held by the ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP).

Voter turnout in last elections

The constituency has a total number of 1,44,222 registered voters, of which 76,151 are men and 68,071 are women. There are no registered voters from the transgender community in the Barchalla constituency.

The voter turnout in the constituency in the 2016 election was 83.08 percent, while in the 2011 election, it was 74.62 percent.

Past election results and winners

The seat was won by BJP candidate Ganesh Kumar Limbu in the 2016 election. Limbu won 53,912 votes and his margin of victory was 23,682 votes.

The runner-up was the Congress' Tanka Bahadur Rai, who won 30,230 votes.

Rai had won the election in the 2011 election with 47,270 election. The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP)'s candidate Ratul Kumar Nath was the runner-up with 29,696 votes.

Elections in Assam are being held in three phases between 27 March and 6 April.

The first phase of the Assembly election will take place on 27 March in 47 constituencies, whereas polling in the second phase will see 39 constituencies going to vote on 1 April.

The third and final phase will take place on 6 April with 40 constituencies going to polls.

The date of making nominations for the first, second and third phase are 9 March, 12 March and 19 March, respectively, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 10 March, 16 March and 20 March, respectively. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures are: 12 March, 17 March and 22 March, respectively.