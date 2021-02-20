Assam Assembly election 2021, Baithalangso profile: INC's Mansing Rongpi easily defeated BJP's Arun Terang in 2016

Baithalangso constituency is located in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district. It is a seat reserved for a Scheduled Tribe

Baithalangso Assembly Election 2021: Baithalangso constituency is located in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district. It is a seat reserved for a Scheduled Tribe. It falls under the Autonomous District Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 189,293 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Baithalangso in the previous Assembly election was 81.04 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the INC's Mansing Rongpi, with 62,589 votes, easily prevailed over the BJP's Arun Terang, who got 53,077 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, the INC's Mansing Rongpi, with 43,014 votes, easily beat IND's Jotson Bey, who received 33,279 votes.

The Baithalangso constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).