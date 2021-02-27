Assam Assembly election 2021, Baghbar profile: INC's Sherman Ali Ahmed won thumping victory over AIUDF's Sheikh Abdul Hamid in 2016

Baghbar constituency is located in Assam's Barpeta district. It falls under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 144,982 registered voters

Baghbar Assembly Election 2021: Baghbar constituency is located in Assam's Barpeta district. It falls under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 144,982 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Baghbar in the previous Assembly election was 87.86 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the INC's Sherman Ali Ahmed, with 73,340 votes, thumped AIUDF's Sheikh Abdul Hamid, who got just 29,907 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Sherman Ali Ahmed, with 60,434 votes, comfortable beat INC's Rajib Ahmed, who netted 28,313 votes.

The Baghbar constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

