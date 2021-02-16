Assam Assembly election 2021, Badarpur profile: Congress' Jamal Uddin Ahmed won close encounter in 2016

Badarpur constituency is located in Assam's Karimganj district. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 139,063 registered voters

Badarpur constituency is located in Assam's Karimganj district.

It falls under the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 139,063 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Badarpur in the previous Assembly election was 80.91 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the Congress' Jamal Uddin Ahmed won the Assembly seat in a close encounter, receiving 38,266 votes compared to the runner-up Abdul Aziz of the AIUDF, who netted 36,178 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, Congress' Jamal Uddin Ahmed, with 35,869 votes, brushed aside a challenge from the the AIUDF's Helal Uddin Choudhury. who got a mere 28,487 votes.

The Badarpur constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).