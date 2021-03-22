Assam Assembly election 2021: Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Priyanka Gandhi to address three rallies each today

Besides Shah and Nadda, Assam chief minister Sarbanand Sonowal will also be taking part in four rallies on Monday

Assam will see a day of heated political campaigning on Monday as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda will address three rallies each in the poll-bound state. Besides these two, Assam chief minister Sarbanand Sonowal will also be taking part in four rallies.

Taking them on from Congress will be the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Assam. She, too, will be addressing at least three rallies on Monday.

Shah is scheduled to address his first gathering at noon in Jonai, followed by his second rally at Majuli at 1:45 pm. The home minister will address his last rally of the day in Udalguri at 3:30 pm.

Nadda's first rally in Dibrugarh at 11 am. He will then move to Jorhat for his second public rally and then conclude his day in Bishwanath Charali where he will address a gathering at 3:45 pm.

On Monday, Priyanka will commence her day with a public rally at Sarupathar in the Golaghat district. She will then move to Kaliabor in the Nagaon district.

Later in the day, Priyanka will visit Batadrava, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankaradeva, the 15th–16th-century scholar poet who is a social icon in the state.

This is Priyanka's second two-day trip to Assam, where Congress and BJP are said to be in a close contest. On March 1 and 2, Priyanka participated in several pocket meetings with tea garden women workers, and Self Help Group (SHG) members. She had addressed a public rally at Tezpur as well.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sonowal will accompany Shah for his public rallies in Jonai and Majuli before he goes on to address gatherings in Sivsagar at 2:30 pm and Dhemaji Town at 4 pm.

Assam, alongside West Bengal, is one of the most crucial states going to polls this season. While the BJP is directly squaring off with Congress in Assam, its main rival in Bengal is the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which has been in power for 10 years.

Elections to the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled in three phases — on 27 March, 1 April and 6 April. The results for all the states will be declared on 2 May.